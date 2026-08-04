/Mrunal Thakur raises alarm over AI deepfakes, calls them 'illegal and unacceptable'

Joining celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan, actress Mrunal Thakur has become the latest target of AI-generated deepfakes. Condemning the misuse of technology, Thakur strongly criticized the online circulation of fabricated content, labeling it "illegal and unacceptable." She warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone creating or sharing fake media featuring her likeness.

Mrunal Thakur warns against deepfakes

At midnight on August 4, the Dacoit actress took to Instagram to share a stern warning against those responsible for creating and circulating deepfake content of hers. Addressing the growing misuse of AI-generated content, Thakur wrote, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable."

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Mrunal Thakur's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

She further explained that strong legal action would be taken if the act wasn't stopped immediately. She said, “Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action.”

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Other celebrities who have voiced against AI misuse

Several Bollywood stars have taken legal action against the misuse of their names, voices, images, and likenesses by artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and voice cloning. The list includes Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta, Rashmika Mandanna, and many more. These stars approached the courts and raised the alarm over the unauthorised use of their images and voices, amid growing concerns about AI-driven identity theft.

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