/After BMC action, AICWA condemns Dhurandhar 2 producer for safety violations; details inside

Dhurandhar 2 has recently landed in trouble, but not due to scenes or dialogues. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has condemned alleged safety lapses on the sets of the film, backing civic action against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house, B62 Studios.

This update comes on Tuesday, following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suggested blacklisting the studio over repeated regulatory violations during the shooting of the film in Mumbai.

AICWA points out safety violations

In an official statement, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called the reported lapses "alarming." "The life, safety, and dignity of film industry workers, technicians, and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances," the association said. "Due to such gross negligence, every year several workers lose their lives, while many others suffer severe injuries caused by fires, electric shocks, and collapsing or unsafe sets. Tragic incidents at Goregaon Filmcity and other studios, where workers lost their lives due to fire and unsafe working conditions, remain painful reminders of the ongoing danger faced by film workers."



AICWA stated that it has written to the Chief Minister and civic authorities, urging stricter enforcement. "Unfortunately, timely and strict action is rarely taken, which emboldens negligent production houses to continue risking the lives of innocent workers,” they wrote. "When safety norms are ignored, thousands of workers are put in danger. In Mumbai alone, hundreds of shootings take place daily, and a majority of production houses fail to properly follow mandatory legal and safety requirements."

Why BMC acted against the production house

As per reports, the proposed blacklisting comes after several alleged violations during the Dhurandhar 2 shoot, which include filming at unauthorised locations, using flammable materials, and operating generator vans without permits.

They also reportedly pointed out the use of gas cylinders for cooking on set and the lighting of torches in a high-security zone, which led to police intervention. It is also said that crew members allegedly changed locations and shot on a building terrace without approval.

BMC has already forfeited the production’s ₹25,000 security deposit and suggested an additional fine of ₹1 lakh. It has also sent a recommendation to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner seeking permanent blacklisting of the studio from applying for future filming permissions via the state’s single-window portal.

Makers are yet to respond to the matter. Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.