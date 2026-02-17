/Dhurandhar 2: BMC seeks to blacklist Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios after repeated violations on film set

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, has broken several records. The action-thriller, with a star-studded cast, has topped the charts and approximately minted Rs 1,300 crore and is one of the longest-trending movies in Bollywood. However, the makers of the Dhurandhar 2 are in trouble after BMC reportedly flagged multiple violations during the film's shoot.

What are the violations that led to BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's production house?

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has recommended permanently blacklisting B62 Studios, the production house backing the film, as it has violated multiple civic and police regulations during its Mumbai shoot. This created conflict between the filmmakers and city authorities, raising uncertainty over future shooting operations.

BMC officials alleged that the Dhurandhar 2 team broke several rules while filming scenes in South Mumbai, particularly in the heritage Fort area between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street. The violations included flammable materials without permission, filming on building terraces without proper clearance and operating generator vans without authorisation.

Reportedly, BMC has proposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the movie team for using the building terrace. It is also being proposed that B62 Studios, along with two other complaints, must be permanently banned, which would limit them from securing filming permissions in Mumbai.

For the unversed, this is not the first time the makers of Dhurandhar have faced trouble.

Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble even before its release? FIR filed against the film's team

The complaint had allegedly been filed for flying a drone in the high-security Fort area of South Mumbai without mandatory permissions. The FIR was registered against location manager Rinku Rajpal Valmiki on February 1 at the MRA Marg police station under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is related to wilful disobedience of lawful orders issued by the authorities.