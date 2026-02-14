/Anurag Kashyap slams 'Coordinated' backlash against Dhurandhar critics, applauds Aditya Dhar's courage

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is considered an all-time blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film with a worldwide gross reportedly surpassing Rs 1,300 crore (approximately $155 million). Released on December 5, 2025, the film not only received positive reviews from critics but also drew some criticism. Amid several controversies, Anurag Kashyap, an Indian filmmaker, slammed the social media backlash against critics and praised Aditya Dhar for his excellence.

Anurag Kashyap defends Dhurandhar critics

During a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Kashyap slammed the social media backlash. “This backlash thing is again a social media construct.” A lot of it is not organic. I genuinely believe it is not organic. I will talk about a recent film, Dhurandhar. How everyone was attacked is uncalled for," he said.

He also added, "Jo cheez galat hai voh galat hai, jo sahi hai voh shi hai (What is wrong, it’s wrong, and what is right is right). How I like something does not mean I will force my opinion on someone else."

“I will not conceal the problematic things, but I am seeing something else as well. As a filmmaker, I am seeing the courage. Somebody who has to fight through a system to do a certain thing and the belief in it when everybody backs out because the film is getting too long, putting in their own money, doing things,” stated Kashyap.

Dhurandhar backlash lineup

Since the release of Aditya Dhar's action spy thriller, it has faced significant social media and political backlash. Among the controversies is the pairing of 40-year-old Ranveer Singh with 20-year-old Sara Arjun, which sparked debate about age gaps in Bollywood.

Additionally, the movie was reportedly banned in the Middle East over alleged negative depictions of Balochistan. It also received criticism for its intense violence, with some critics accusing it of being false propaganda.

Dhurandhar hits Pakistani grey markets

Dhurandhar may not have premiered in Pakistani theatres, but pirated copies are being sold openly in the country. Recently, Indian YouTuber Karl Rock found pirated copies of Aditya Dhar's movie being sold openly at Karachi's popular Rainbow Centre, a marketplace known for pirated content. The film is available in Pakistan for PKR 50 (Rs 16 INR), which is less than a dollar.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a highly anticipated action-thriller set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. It stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.