/‘Exciting and daunting’: Farhan Akhtar opens up about playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles biopic

Farhan Akhtar opened up about his big Hollywood debut in The Beatles biopics on the sidelines of the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 on Sunday night in London. Farhan walked the red carpet along with his wife Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani and director Lakshmipriya Devi as they represented their film Boong at the awards night. The actor’s appearance came days after it was announced that he would be playing legendary sitar icon the late Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ ambitious The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Farhan Akhtar on his casting in The Beatles

Speaking on the red carpet in London, Farhan admitted that playing the role of legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar was thrilling as well as intimidating. In a statement to AP, he said, “Oh, I'm really excited. It's exciting. It's daunting, of course. And, I mean, just to be a part of a film that's about this incredible group of people, the Beatles, and to be directed by Sam Mendes.”

Last week, the makers confirmed new casting for the multi-film project, announcing that Akhtar will portray Ravi Shankar, with Lucy Boynton joining in as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe.

The Beatles and their impact on India

Farhan also recalled how The Beatles had a formidable impact in India for years. The actor-director shared a personal anecdote about his father Javed Akhtar.

He said, “My father told me the story because he was in his 20s when The Beatles really became the worldwide phenomenon that they were. And he lived in a little village just outside this place called Lucknow in the north of India. He said, even there, where people didn't speak English at all. If you asked them, 'Do you know anybody from the West?' they would all say, The Beatles.”

“Everybody knew them. So, there is a relationship, that our country has with them through their music, of course. And it feels like they're making a film about somebody who belongs to the culture as well.”

Shankar famously influenced the band’s music, particularly the works of George Harrison, by helping him introduce Indian classical elements to Western pop music.

In the four-part film series, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal is cast as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The films are slated for a theatrical release in April 2028.

Earlier Farhan had shared the news on his Instagram as a post and stated that he was honoured to be part of the film series.

“Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever-expanding legacy of @thebeatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners and I could go on for days about how their music has influenced me and been a companion through the good times and the not-so-good.

Thank you, Sam Mendes.. been an ardent admirer of all your work and to be directed by you in this film is the stuff dreams are made of... 🙏🏽♥️In cinemas 2028. @thebeatlesmovies,” wrote Farhan.

Farhan's film Boong wins historic award Meanwhile, on Sunday night, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani backed Manipuri film Boong won Best Children's & Family Film. It is the first Indian film to take home the award in that category.

Speaking to Deadline, he shared, “Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for about 20 years. This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that as well, and it's a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right.”