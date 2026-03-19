/Bloodhounds season 2: Makers release main poster of action-packed k-drama

One of the highly anticipated k-dramas of this year is Bloodhounds season 2, which is the sequel to the 2023 show. The action-thriller stars will see Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi reprising their roles. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers have released the main poster of the series.

Netizens' reaction to main poster of Bloodhounds season 2

Netflix Korea shared the main poster of the sequel of Bloodhounds on their Instagram page. Along with the poster, the caption read, "A wholesome room that's blowing millions into an illegal boxing league. Faster and stronger bare-handed action: <Hound Dogs> Season 2, April 3 only on Netflix.

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Excited fans flooded the comment section, eager to see the stars charged for the upcoming season and cast additions as well. One user wrote, "This time Woo Jin looks angry; I feel like he's going to come out strong!" Another user wrote, "Looking forward to our King RAIN." "How exciting! I can't wait for it to come out!" wrote the third user.

All About Bloodhounds Season 2

Bloodhounds season 2 is written and directed by Kim Joo-hwan (also known as Jason Kim), who directed the first season, as well as films like Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury. The second season, based on the Naver webtoon by Jeong Chan. Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi will be returning as the lead boxing duo, Gun-woo and Woo-jin. While singer/actor Rain (Jung Ji Hoon) joins the cast as the main antagonist, Baek-jeong.

It continues the story of two boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, as they combat a new, dangerous underground international boxing league, focusing on themes of revenge, action-packed combat, and deep, loyal bromance.