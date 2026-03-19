/Nora Fatehi song controversy: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi says board did not certify the song

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has clarified its stand on the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil. The song has been widely criticised for its objectionable lyrics. The music video features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, which has now been pulled down from YouTube. Chairperson of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi, has clarified that the censor board has no involvement with the song.

In a statement Joshi distanced the board from the backlash and said, "This is to clearly state that CBFC has not received any application seeking certification for the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil Film."

He further explained that there is often confusion regarding the CBFC's role when it comes to content released online. "It is to be noted clearly that content on digital platforms is not certified by CBFC. There is often confusion about this and CBFC is unnecessarily dragged into matters that are not connected," the statement read.

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Prasoon Joshi also highlighted that the CBFC remains mindful of how women are portrayed in cinema and takes such concerns seriously. He added that the organisation works with responsibility and aims to encourage more meaningful discussions rather than controversies.

"In the case of this particular song, all queries should be directed to the platform and the makers of the song," the statement concluded.

Nora Fatehi's Reaction

Following the backlash, Nora Fatehi also shared her concerns and stated that she was not aware of the Hindi version or its final execution.

"I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.'"

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

She also shared that she noticed issues during the launch event itself.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

Nora also stated she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power, we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She urged accountability from filmmakers while creating music videos. "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."