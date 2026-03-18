/'Thank you for the backlash': Nora Fatehi addresses Sarke Chunar controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy around the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the film KD: The Devil, Nora Fatehi has addressed the growing backlash and clarified her role in the project. While the track received criticism from celebrities as well as social media users for its lyrics, the actress has distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song.

Nora Fatehi on the song

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor-dancer stated that it was initially filmed in Kannada almost three years ago and that she had consented to be a part of it because the project was linked to a big movie and included Sanjay Dutt.

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She further added that she wasn't aware that a Hindi version of the song with controversial lyrics would be released.

The actress mentioned that she depended on the filmmakers for translations during the shoot since she doesn’t understand Kannada.

She further explained that nothing seemed inappropriate while filming. However, after listening to the Hindi version later, she immediately expressed her concerns to the director.

Slams the use of AI-generated photos

Fatehi also claimed that the Hindi adaptation was created without her consent, and the images were used without permission, including an AI-generated poster of her alongside Sanjay Dutt.



Distancing herself from the song, she captioned the video, "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this.. thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. Id also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily," she wrote. "However I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image."

What's the controversy

The backlash intensified after the Hindi lyrics, translated by Raqib Alam, went viral, drawing criticism from many, including Ashwini Vaishnaw. Alam later clarified that he had only translated the original Kannada lyrics and had warned the makers about the content.