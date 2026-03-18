Vir Das's World Tour Hey Stranger, to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Continuing his tradition of breaking records and redefining global stand-up comedy for Indian artists, Emmy Award, winning comedian Vir Das is set to perform at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London for the very first time. The performance will be part of his brand-new international stand-up tour, Hey Stranger.

Known as one of the most legendary performance venues in the world, the Royal Albert Hall has hosted some of the most celebrated artists and historic performances in entertainment history, from bands like Led Zeppelin and The Beatles to modern icons such as Adele and Eric Clapton. For over a century, the venue has stood as a global symbol of artistic excellence, hosting performances across music, theatre, and comedy.

With Hey Stranger, Vir Das continues his streak of taking Indian stand-up comedy to some of the world’s most prestigious stages. Following the success of his previous global tours, which saw him perform at historic venues and sell out theatres across continents, the upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall marks a landmark moment in his career and a significant milestone for Indian comedy on the world stage.

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The performance will be part of Vir’s expansive Hey Stranger world tour, which will see him travel across multiple countries, bringing his signature blend of sharp wit, cultural commentary.