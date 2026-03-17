/All Indian Cine Workers Association slams Nora Fatehi, demands immediate ban, re-examination of the film and FIR

Nora Fatehi’s song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” continues to face major backlash over its lyrics. After a complaint was filed and the song was taken down, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an official ban on it.

The song, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. It was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demands official ban

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The song has been facing massive backlash for its lyrics, and now AICWA has criticised the wording, demanding an immediate ban, calling it obscene.

The post reads, “AICWA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE BAN ON OBSCENE SONG FROM KD: The Devil. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has officially written to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, raising strong objections against the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.”

Saying this kind of vulgar and double-meaning content is unacceptable in Indian cinema, they said,''AICWA has urged strict and immediate action, stating that such vulgar and double-meaning content is unacceptable in Indian cinema and has a negative impact on society, especially youth. The association has also appealed to Honourable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to introduce strict guidelines to curb the growing trend of obscene content in films.''

Also read: 'Who is approving these lyrics?' Nora Fatehi song pulled down due to massive backlash- full controversy explained



What are AICWA demanded:

• Immediate ban on the song across all platforms

• Re-examination of the film by CBFC

• FIR against the producers and creators

• Investigation into deliberate controversy for publicity

What is all the controversy about?

Directed by Prems, ‘’Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse” (also known in Hindi as “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”) was released on Sunday (March 15). Soon after the song was released, the lyrics quickly grabbed the headlines.

The song has been criticised for being overly vulgar, with netizens questioning why the actress agreed to feature in it. As the controversy has intensified, lyricist Raqueeb Alam has stated that he did not pen the song, which is composed by Arjun Janya.

Saying that he refused to write this song, Raqueeb has told Variety India,“I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this one, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I have found out that I have been credited as the lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them. I know it is a bit excessive.”