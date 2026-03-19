/KD song Sarke Chunar controversy: Singer Mangli issues apology, reveals corrected version of track to release soon

The Hindi version of the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song from the Kannada film KD: The Devil is in the middle of the controversy, as the lyrics were criticised by the audience for being offensive. The singer of the track has now apologised and has revealed that a corrected version will be available soon.

Mangli issues statement over controversial lyrics of Sarke Chunar song

Singer Mangli addressed the concerns and apologised after facing backlash over the Hindi song Sarke Chunar. Taking to Instagram, she shared a lengthy statement. She wrote, "Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's feelings, and we truly regret the oversight."

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She further wrote, "The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released this evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya, sir, for whom I have the highest regard." However, she has closed the comment section of her post.

Controversy of Sarke Chunar song

The controversy began when the Hindi version song featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt released drew angry reactions for alleged vulgar lyrics and choreography. Singer Armaan Malik called the writing a new low, and social media users called the content inappropriate.

The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly pulled the song from YouTube, reflecting the growing tension between creative freedom and societal standards in mainstream Indian music.

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