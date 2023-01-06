Billie Eilish talks about her hypermobility diagnosis, says 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me'

Billie Eilish has always been vocal about her struggles with body image, her appearance, and how she used to hide her body. Recently, Billie again opened up about the time when she used to hate her body.



During her recent cover interview with Vogue, Billie talked about the injuries she sustained that put a full stop in her dancing career, her hypermobility diagnosis, and said she felt like her body was "gaslighting" her.



"Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid sh*t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it," Eilish shared.

Billie excelled at dancing before venturing into the music industry. But her dreams were dashed when she suffered a growth plate injury at the age of 13.



After her injury, Billie faced several lower body issues, and in the end, it was discovered that she had a condition called hypermobility.



"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years," she said.



"I had to go through a process of being like, ‘My body is actually me." "And it’s not out to get me. "



What is hypermobility?



Hypermobility is a genetic condition that involves extreme flexibility along with pain and other symptoms. Having flexible joints is a common thing, but if you also have pain and other symptoms, it may be joint hypermobility syndrome, as per the Cleveland Clinic.



Reflecting on the pain Eilish has gone through, her mother Maggie Baird said in the interview: "Stuff that you and I could do that would help us, like certain kinds of massage or visits to a chiropractor, could actually hurt her."

Nicole Kidman joins CIA drama series 'Lioness'; actress set to play CIA's senior supervisor



What are the treatments for hypermobility syndrome?



There's no cure, but the person who is suffering should focus on strengthening his or her muscles.



What are the symptoms?



The person who is suffering from this condition may have severe joint pain, dislocation and stiffness of joints, and scoliosis, among other things.

In 2021, while chatting with The Guardian, Billie confessed that she wasn't ever pleased with her appearance: ''I see people online, looking like I've never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?"