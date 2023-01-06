Nicole Kidman joins CIA drama series 'Lioness'; actress set to play CIA's senior supervisor

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of writer-producer Taylor Sheridan's upcoming CIA drama series 'Lioness', which already includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton. She will be seen as Kaitlyn Meade, CIA’s senior supervisor. She will also be executive producing the Paramount+ project.

The show is reportedly "based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within".

As Kaitlyn, the actress must "juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on".

Zoe Saldana, on the other hand, will be seen as Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman has proved her acting prowess in several critically-acclaimed films. She has also become increasingly active in the television space in recent years. She made headlines for her character in the hit HBO drama 'Big Little Lies', for which she won both the Emmy and Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE