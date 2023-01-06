Watch video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli seek blessings in Vrindavan

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli keep things private so when a video of them at Vrindavan ashram surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t help but notice their love for one another. The couple was spotted with their daughter Vamika as they sought blessings. They recently visited Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan.

The video has Vamika’s face covered with emojis wherever visible. It begins with Anushka holding Vamika on her lap as she sits beside Virat. The family can be seen seeking blessings from the priest who also puts a veil around Anushka Sharma. He then goes on to bless little Vamika.

Then Anushka bows down and prays while Virat Kohli picks up their daughter in his arms. It’s a moment, if you will!

Watch their video here:

The family can be seen keeping it comfortable as Vamika wore a white dress, Anushka is seen in a black jacket with a white cap. Virat had donned an olive green jacket with black cap and trousers.