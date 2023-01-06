Black Panther Wakanda Forever OTT release: Check release date, star cast, review, box office collection

It's great news for Marvel fandom as the New Year 2023 rang in! Black Panther Wakanda Forever already soared high on box month upon its earlier release in theatres. Now the movie is set to release on the OTT platform as well. The sequel to the 2018 box office hit Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, is an action-packed superhero movie that explores what happens after Wakanda loses its beloved king T'Challa. The script of the movie was changed after the lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, passed away from colon cancer in August 2020.

What is the release date for Black Panther Wakanda Forever?

The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform on 1 February. The movie is a sequel to the superhit 2018 film. In case you have not subscribed to the OTT platform you can do so now! The pricing for Disney+Hotstar is Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year.

Will Black Panther Wakanda Forever be dubbed in different languages?

The movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever star cast and crew

The movie sees the return of several actors, including Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as General Okoye of the Dora Milaje. The sequel is directed by well-known Ryan Coogler. Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli are also featured in the movie Wakanda Forever, which was released in theatres in November of last year. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers of the movie.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office collection

The worldwide box office collection for the movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, according to media portal Deadline.

Disney+ Hotstar announces Black Panther Wakanda Forever dates

Disney+ Hotstar took to its social media platforms to announce the good news. While Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar wrote the OTT platform rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announcing the 1 February streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+Hotstar said that the movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The OTT platform also shared the news on its Twitter handle.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/xv8Cq0eDoG — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 5, 2023 ×

Black Panther Wakanda Forever review