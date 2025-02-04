Beyonce is making her Grammy 2025 win extra special for her fans. A day after Queen Bey picked her first Album of the Year award, the songstress announced the tour dates of her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter 2025 World Tour.

Advertisment

The tour with 22 shows will kick off on April 28 from Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium before shows in Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Washington DC and Atlanta.

Also read: Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce becomes first black woman to win country category in 50 years

Beyonce 2025 Tour Dates

Advertisment

After wrapping her show in the US, she will tour across the Atlantic to London. Beginning on June 5, she will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. She will then play two concerts at Paris' Stade de France.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2025: French actress Juliette Binoche to head jury

Tickets will be available through multiple presales before the general sale, which will start on Feb. 14 at Live Nation. For any ticket details, you can visit Beyonce's official website.

Advertisment

Also read: Grammy Awards 2025: From love for LA to political quips. Key highlights

Beyonce's big win at Grammys



Beyonce earned the Album of the Year Grammy award for her country album Cowboy Carter. Additionally, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album in the award's history.

Also read: Neil Gaiman and wife sued for rape and human trafficking of babysitter

“I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years,” said Beyoncé in her acceptance speech. “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work,” she said. “I want to dedicate this to Miss (Linda) Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”



Beyonce led the awards with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Her superhit track ''Texas Hold ‘Em'' also scored nods for song of the year, record of the year and best country song.