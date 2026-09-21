Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee dies at 71, tributes pour in

Mithu Mukherjee was one of the familiar faces of Bengali cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, known for films such as Marjina Abdulla, Mouchak and Swayamsiddha. The veteran actress has reportedly died at the age of 71 after battling cancer for nearly a year, with tributes pouring in from the film fraternity.

What is the main cause of death of Mithu Mukherjee? Condolences pour in

The veteran actress Mithu Mukherjee died at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer. She passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night, after undergoing treatment for nearly a year. News of Mukherjee's death has prompted tributes from members of the film fraternity. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee mourned her passing on social media, remembering her work and legacy.

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The All Indian Cine Workers Association also paid tribute to the veteran actor, highlighting her contribution to Bengali and Hindi cinema and describing her passing as a loss for the film fraternity. Veteran actor Ranjit Mallick, who worked with Mukherjee in Swayamsiddha, also expressed his grief and recalled their time working together.

Mukherjee's death marks the passing of an actor who remained closely associated with Bengali cinema's popular films of the 1970s and 1980s, even after she chose to stay away from the limelight in her later years.

All about Mithu Mukherjee

Born in Kolkata in 1955, Mukherjee entered films as a teenager. She made her screen debut with Chitta Bose's Shesh Parba in 1972, when she was 17. Her breakthrough came with Dinen Gupta's Marjina Abdulla, in which she played the titular character opposite Debraj Roy. She went on to appear in several Bengali films, including Nishikanya, Mouchak, Kabi, Hotel Snow Fox, Swayamsiddha, Bhagyachakra and Sandhi.

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Mukherjee also worked in Hindi cinema. Her Hindi debut came with Khaan Dost in 1976, followed by films including Basu Chatterjee's Safed Jhoot, Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.