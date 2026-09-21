/Dupahiya Season 2 trailer out: Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Renuka Shahane face new problem in Dhadakpur | Watch

The trailer for Dupahiya Season 2 has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into the new problems that are expected to come in the village of Dhadakpur, and how the lead characters Banwari, Bhugol, Roshini, and Amavas will deal with them.

The new season is expected to continue the story from where the first instalment left off.

Dupahiya Season 2 trailer

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The 2-minute-35-second trailer was released on Monday, showcasing Dhadakpur, which was once known as India's only crime-free village. But things take a turn when the residents find themselves dealing with a fresh set of misunderstandings, rumours and comic complications.

One of the major developments revolves around Banwari Jha (Gajraj Rao), as his barren piece of land could become the site of a mobile tower. Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava), meanwhile, is dealing with the consequences of his newfound social media popularity.

Roshini (Shivani Raghuvanshi) has a different challenge to deal with as she prepares for her SSC examination, and Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) remains by her side.

Makers open about the series

Speaking about the series, the creators said in a joint statement, "Dupahiya has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humor along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love. This season is as much about the humor as it is about heartwarming, emotional moments. As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video."

About Dupahiya Season 2

The second season marks the return of Gajraj Rao as Banwari Jha, Renuka Shahane as Pushplata, Sparsh Shrivastava as Bhugol, Bhuvan Arora as Amavas, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma also return. Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known as Nirahua, is the new addition to the ensemble.

Dupahiya Season 2 has been directed by Sonam Nair. Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani have created and produced the series under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP. Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created and written the show.