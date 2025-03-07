Dupahiya review: Some shows win hearts for their innocence, and Amazon Prime Video's Dupahiyaa is among those shows. The heart of this show is its simple story, which is told through a humour-packed plot with a fantastic cast. Due to the show’s rural setup, many viewers may find it to be on the same landscape as Panchayat, which I wouldn't deny, but Dupahiyaa stands out for how nicely the story is woven with strong performances. There are a few points where the depiction of rural life is overdone, but that can be ignored (from the viewers' point of view).

Advertisment

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiyaa wins for its simplicity, which settles well with social commentary on dowry, migration of rural people and much more.

Dupahiyaa - the plot

The show is set in Dhadakpur, India's only crime-free fictional village, where no crime has taken place in the last 24 years. It opens with the Jha family talking to set up the marriage of their daughter to a village boy who is going to live in Mumbai. To say yes to the marriage, the groom demands a motorbike. The father of the bride, Banwari Jha (Gajraj Rao), says yes, and the preparation for the marriage begins.

Advertisment

After gathering the money, the family buys the bike. However, their lives are turned upside down when the bike gets stolen. Now, the family cannot register an FIR because it would break the village’s 24-year record of being crime-free. So, what will the Jha family and the entire village do? Will they be able to find the bike, or will the marriage be cancelled? That’s what the rest of the series is all about.

Set around the nine days before Roshni's wedding, the series shows many plots running parallely at the same time without overlapping such as Banwari’s daughter Roshni’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) wedding, her brother Bhugol’s (Sparsh Shrivastava) and ex-boyfriend Amavas' (Bhuvan Arora) attempt to arrange a bike before the wedding, Panchayat member Pushpalata’s struggles to keep Dhadakpur’s crime-free status and much more.

What works in the show

Advertisment

''Ab Pahunchi ho sadak tum gaanv, jab poora gaanv sheher jaa chuka hai (Oh road, you've reached the road now, when the entire village has gone to the city)'' - Hindi poet Mahesh Chandra Punetha.

This quote at the start of the show encapsulates the core issue of migration from rural to urban areas, which has significantly increased in India in recent years. Making this quote the focal point of the show, the nine-episode series is also a humorous commentary on the dowry system, how beauty standards are influenced by skin colour and other significant societal issues.

Also read: Nadaaniyan review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is completely unnecessary

Writers Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created a heartfelt and innocent series filled with warmth, making this chaotic journey of finding a bike truly entertaining.

The adventure of finding a bike is made even more enjoyable by the cast, who skillfully balances humour, suspense, and love, making the show truly wholesome.

As I mentioned earlier, this show will often remind you of TVF's beloved series, Panchayat. At times, it may even feel like a spin-off, as the story takes place in a similar village setup like Phullera. It wouldn't be a bad idea if the makers explored the possibility of a crossover between these two series in the future.

Also read:A Complete Unknown review: Timothee Chalamet's act as Bob Dylan is worth an Oscar nod

Capturing the essence of the village in the best way possible, every nook and corner of this fictional rural world is sketched well with the progressive dynamics infused in the plot, as Roshni refuses to marry, and her father supports her. Then there is Pushpalata, the village head and mother of Nirmala, a knowledgeable girl who struggles with self-confidence issues due to her dark skin. A key aspect of the story is the strong bond between mother and daughter as they navigate life in a male-dominated society, showcasing their mutual support towards each other.

In one scene of the series, one character says, "Sheher aur gaaon mein kya farak hota hai? Sheher mein aapka dukh aapka, lekin gaon mein, aapka dukh poore gaaon ka dukh (What is a difference between a city and a village? In city, your problem in yours, but in village, your problem is whole village's problem)" - this line and scene of the show is a perfect example of how human bonds are actually in rural world.

Talking about the performances, Gajraj Rao brilliantly portrays multiple shades of his character, leading the show exceptionally well. Sparsh Shrivastava, known for his roles in shows like Jamtara and, most recently, Laapataa Ladies, delivers an enjoyable performance as Bhugol, a village boy and the bride's brother. Although he projects a strong image, deep down, he is an emotional, caring, and simple young man who longs for his father's approval.

In addition to the leads, actors playing other characters of the show, including Amavas (Bhuvan Arora), Mithilesh (Yashpal Sharma), Rohini (Shivani Raghuvanshi), and Pushpalata (Renuka Shahane), delivered outstanding performances.

The show is presented excellently, with the perfect dialect, although several gimmicky moments take if off-track. However, it quickly gets back on the path. Much like Panchayat, the USP of the show is its simplicity, infused with ample doses of emotion. While comedy does take a backseat at times and might not give you big laughs, it ensures that a smile remains on the viewer's face throughout.