/Dupahiya season 2 gets release date: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane return with Nirahua

Dupahiya has been loved by audiences ever since its first season arrived on Prime Video. Now, fans have another reason to be excited as the makers have announced the release date for season 2. The comedy-drama will return this year, with the original cast coming back and Nirahua joining the new season.

When will Dupahiya season 2 premiere?

The makers have described season 2 as a story where big dreams collide with everyday chaos. Along with the comedy, the new chapter is expected to explore emotional moments and fresh challenges faced by the residents of Dhadakpur.

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Streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos were taken to their social media platforms to announce the release date of the second season of Dupahiya. Along with a poster, the caption of the show read, "Suno Suno Dhadakpur ab crime free nahi raha (Listen, listen, Dhadakpur is no more crime free). #DupahiyaOnPrime, New Season, Oct 1."

Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "Aha, such good news today, eagerly awaited. Who are the new entrants?" Another user wrote, "Finally the wait is over." “Looking forward,” wrote the third user.

What is Dupahiya all about?

Dupahiya show is all about a peaceful, fictional village thrown into chaos when a prized motorcycle goes missing. It is set in the quaint village of Dhadakpur, the story unfolds just as the community prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary of being completely crime-free.

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Panic and humour ensue when a coveted dupahiya (two-wheeler/motorbike) mysteriously vanishes, unearthing local secrets, small-town rivalries, and community tensions. The show offers clean, light-hearted family entertainment blending small-town innocence with witty social commentary. It features an ensemble starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Bhuvan Arora.