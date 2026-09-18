/Om Ka Hari review: Raghubir Yadav gives honest performance, film falls short on execution

Family drama is a genre that can be explored in endless ways, and Anshuman Jha's Om Ka Hari explores a side of family life we already know and have lived with.

The good thing about family dramas is that we have seen a lot of similar content, yet every story still feels different. The essence is often very similar, but how everyone perceives it depends entirely on the individual, and the newest addition tells the story of a father and son and their dysfunctional relationship. Who will win, who loses - but the case here is totally different.

Om Ka Hari: What is the story of this film

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Set in the heart of Bhopal, the movie tells the story of the Sharmas, who have been living in the city for decades. The father, Hari Prasad Sharma (Raghubir Yadav), like most old-generation fathers, believes he is always right and that whatever he is doing is for the betterment of his wife and children. His wife, played by Soni Razdan, and their two daughters have adjusted to his ways. But his son, Om (Anshuman Jha), is the rebellious one who refuses to live by his father's choices. He has left the house with his wife Priya, (Ayesha Kapur), but remains very much attached to the rest of the family. However, the twist comes when, due to a health emergency, Hari starts to believe that he has only six days left to live and wishes to take his last breath in Kashi. He travels there with his son, and what follows is a series of disagreements and the realisation. Whether and how they will both come on the same boat forms the rest of the story.

Stills from Om Ka Hari Photograph: (X)

Heavy on message, less on feel

The theme has been explored before in different ways, and this film makes a worthy comment on the fathers who will think a hundred times before admitting their fault, no matter what. The story is relatable and deserves to be told, but the real challenge is not the message itself, but its execution. Family dramas have been one of the most loved themes, which have been admired for their groundedness and innocence. But the challenge also comes up in how to keep the audience engaged during the tedious phases in the two hours. In this film, there are a lot of those moments.

In Om Ka Hari, the message is certainly strong, but the way it is presented feels tedious. For example, take Hari's constant shouting and explaining to his family about everything he has done for them. At one point, it feels overwhelming and irritating. But as the story progresses, it becomes clear when and why he is the way he is; it is life that has shaped him, and the realisation that comes with it is understandable. But the journey to understand the character is not smooth, and it overwhelms you with emotions that often feel unnecessary. In this almost two-hour film, until the climax and the Kashi sequence that I enjoyed, things get jaded for the viewer. As I said, after a point, it feels excessive.

Stills from Om Ka Hari Photograph: (X)

The film's true realisation comes in the climax between Jagat Rawat's Atmaram and Yadav's character, a poignant moment that wraps up the message of the film in five minutes.

The characters are well-crafted and well-performed, and you can't question Yadav's performance, who, with a simple glare, expresses hundreds of emotions. As for Jha, he has also done a decent job, but the realness is missing. Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur do their best within their limits. However, in Om Ka Hari, there is a repetition that brings monotony and takes away your attention, especially when you can already predict how the story will pan out.

What matters is not just the messaging in the film, but also how it is conveyed, which is equally important. While it succeeds on the first front, it fails to impress on the second. With its story, performances, and setting, the film does try to impress through its dialogues and sweet family moments, but it all feels very staged and fails to build empathy for the characters.