Bella Hadid slammed by Israel for joining pro-Palestinian march 

A day after model Bella Hadid took to NYC streets for a pro-Palestinian march, the state of Israel slammed the supermodel saying her advocacy amounted to calling for the "elimination of the Jewish state."



The official handle of the country tagged Hadid in a tweet and wrote, "When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack."

The tweet also had a screen grab of the live Instagram feed that Hadid had shared of the protest wearing a traditional dress- a Keffiyeh and a face mask.

Hadid, 24, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, also was seen in videos on social media on Saturday marching with thousands at the demonstration even as conflicts continue between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier both Bella and her sister Gigi had shared tweets in support of Palestine. Bella had tweeted, "You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine."

Gigi had also shared similar Pro Palestine posts and even re-shared her sister's post.