Bella Hadid marches in pro-Palestine protest on New York's streets

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid have been very vocal about their opinions on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and have openly voiced and raised their support for Palestine amid tensions.



After actively speaking on social media and showing their support for their ancestral country, Bella took a step ahead and joined the pro-Palentine march in New York City recently. Bella joined thousands of others on Saturday and took to the streets of Bay Ridge, NY as they condemned the Israeli airstrikes at Gaza.

The model shared series of photos and videos on her Instagram account and wrote, ''The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! ❤️ It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real 💧 #FreePalestine ''.

In the photos, Bella is wearing a Palestinian traditional -- Keffiyeh with a face mask with a large Palestinian flag as she joins the crowd marching for free Palestine.

Bella father Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer, is from Palestine and he reposted the images of Bella marching.



Earlier in the day, recalling her Palestine heritage, Bella also posted a snap of her grandparent's wedding along with the picture of their children including Bella's father.



The Palestinian-Dutch supermodel also shared a crying selfie on her Instagram, reading —''I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and every day. watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces [sic]''.

''You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine.'' she wrote.