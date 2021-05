Gal Gadot to Rihanna: Celebs speak on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Clashes between Palestinians and Israel have escalated and people from around the globe are condemning the situation. Some celebrities including Hollywood star and Israeli actor-producer Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Bella and Gigi Hadid expressed their concern over the ongoing clashes.

Gal Gadot

Hollywood star and Israeli actor- film producer Gal Gadot has expressed concern over the ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestine which has left many dead and hundreds injured.



The 'Wonder Woman' star took to social media to express her concern and stated she was heartbroken at the clashes that have rocked the region.



"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," wrote Gadot."Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," added the Oscar-nominated actor. Along with the tweet, the `Criminal` actor added a breaking heart emoticon.

Gadot was slammed and called a 'propaganda tool for Israel' on Twitter soon after for her Tweet by pro Palestinian fans.

(Photograph:AFP)