Armaan Malik teams up with Ed Sheeran for a new version of song ‘2Step’

Indian pop singer Armaan Malik is on cloud nine for his next international collaboration with none other than Ed Sheeran on a new version of the song 2Step. Armaan took to social media and made an announcement about this collaboration.

Sharing the poster image of the song, Armaan wrote, "Out tomorrow," he wrote, along with a heart emoticon and tagged Ed Sheeran. "Ed Sheeran 2Step (feat. Armaan Malik)", read the text on the poster. The poster features a butterfly.

Check out Armaan's post:-

The song will be released on all music streaming platforms on June 7. 2Step’s original version was released in 2021 as part of Ed Sheeran's album Equal.

The new version of 2Step, which features Armaan talks about the struggles and trials of an artist's life and journey.

This marks Armaan’s second international collaboration. He had previously worked with K-Pop star Eric Nam and American music producer KSHMR for the 2021 song 'Echo'.

In a statement, Armaan said, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He has always been such an inspiration, and I am a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature.”

Further talking about the collaboration, he added, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

Soon, the news went viral, and fans and people from the film industry started flooding Armaan’s post with congratulatory messages. "Dream come true moment literally. My favorites together!!!" said one user, "This is HUGE!!!!", commented another.

"I'm so proud of you," Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria said, and singer Harshdeep Kaur added, "That is INCREDIBLE!" Proud of you @armaanmalik".