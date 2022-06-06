Ed Sheeran performs on the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Queen joins family at the balcony 

One of Britain's most popular musicians, Ed Sheeran took to the stage on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London. Sheeran performed for thousands of fans in front of the Buckingham Palace to mark the end of the four-day celebrations in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of reign in Britain.



The 31-year-old musician, who recently welcomed a second daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn, sang his chart-topping hit 'Perfect' as images of the queen's late husband, Prince Philip, flashed behind. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 days before his 100th birthday.



Sheeran also joined in on a rendition of 'God Save The Queen' outside the Place at the end of the pageant. The Queen made a surprise appearance on the Palace balcony at the pageant's end. The Queen had skipped a few public events in between owing to mobility issues.

Major highlights from Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace concert



The queen was joined on the balcony by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker, the Duchess of Cornwall. Grandson Prince William and wife Kate Middleton too joined the Queen along with their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.





Sheeran had last performed for the Queen in 2012 when she had completed 60 years on the throne.



Britain witnessed a four-day celebration to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen's reign. She is the first British monarch to have ruled the country for 70 years. Prince Louis wears blue sailor suit to Trooping the Colour parade that was once worn by dad Prince William

Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London



Four days of celebrations included the Trooping the Colour military parade, Service of Thanksgiving, Epsom Derby and Saturday's Platinum Party at the Palace concert where stars like Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Queen + Adam Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Duran Duran, Craig David, and Elton John gave performed to a packed audience.