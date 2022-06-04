Kate Middleton, Meghan Markel step up their sartorial game at platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markel brought their fashion A-game to the Platinum Jubilee celebration!

During their visit to London's St Paul's Cathedral for a special thanksgiving service for the Queen, Meghan Markle wore a stunning white Dior attire while Kate opted for a yellow ensemble from the brand Emilia Wickstead.

In the Dior stone white long trench coat and skirt, Meghan raised royal fashion stakes and grabbed eyeballs as she entered the thanksgiving service. She accesorised her outfit with a wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones.

The Duchess of Sussex completed her look with matching Dior gloves and shoes. And, her Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks added glitz and glam to her classy ensemble.

On the other hand, Kate donned a pale yellow suit by Emilia Wickstead. It featured a well-defined waist design and looked perfect with her matching Philip Treacy hat.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a special pair of earrings for the occasion. She flaunted the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings which she often borrows from her grandmother-in-law.

Also read: In pics: All the hits & misses from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

On Friday, several members of the royal family attended the Jubilee celebrations, however, Queen Elizabeth missed the thanksgiving service due to some 'discomfort' and 'ongoing mobility issues' after a hectic schedule of events of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick-started on Thursday.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow`s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul`s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," Queen's statement read, as reported by People Magazine.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan marks 49th wedding anniversary with adorable post for Jaya Bachchan

Other members of the royal family who attended the national service of thanksgiving on Friday were Camilla, Sophie, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

On Sunday afternoon, the four-day Jubilee weekend will come to a close. The celebrations are all set to end with a Platinum Pageant, which will be held at Buckingham Palace.