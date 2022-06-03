Amitabh Bachchan marks 49th wedding anniversary with adorable post for Jaya Bachchan

49 years of marital bliss and counting!

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday and shared a throwback picture from his wedding day to mark his 49th anniversary. The picture also featured his wife and former actress Jaya Bachchan. In the caption, he thanked his fans and well-wishers for their congratulatory notes.

The picture was attached to a heartwarming note, which read, “Jaya aur meri vivaah jayanti pe jo sneh aur aadar pradaan kiya gaya hai usake liye haath jod kar pranaam karata hoon. Dhanayavaad. Sab ko uttar na de paenge, is liye yahaan pratikriya, prativachan, sveekaar karen. [Translation - Thanks for all sending the warm wishes and love on the occasion of our wedding anniversary.]"

The picture went viral in no time.

Within a few minutes, the comment section got flooded with smile, hearts and fire emojis. Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped a red heart under the post.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in 'Brahmāstra', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022.

Jaya and Amitabh have worked together in a few of films including 'Silsila', 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.