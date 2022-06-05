Major highlights from Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace concert

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Jun 05, 2022, 11:54 AM(IST)

With over 22,000 people in attendance, the Platinum Party at the Palace concert kick-started with a power-packed performance from the British rock band Queen. After an impressive lineup including Alicia Keys, Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra, and Duran Duran, legendary singer Diana Ross took to the stage and performed 'Chain Reaction', 'Thank You' and 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' for the crowd.

On top of this, Princes Charles and William took to the stage at different points and paid touching tributes to the monarch. Take a look at the major highlights of the concert!

View in App

Sketch shows Queen sharing tea with Paddington Bear

The Platinum Jubilee concert started with a celebration of the Queen's love for humor and jokes. In a pre-filmed heart-touching sketch, the Queen is seen sharing a pot of tea with Paddington Bear.

In the minute-long video, the bear asks the Queen if she would fancy a "Ma’amalade sandwich," to which the queen replied that she keeps one in her purse. Then the scene cuts to the crowd waiting outside the palace for the concert. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Queen + Adam Lambert took over the stage

Performing 'We Will Rock You', 'Don't Stop Me Now' and 'We Are The Champions', British rock band Queen and Adam Lambert began the first act of the night. And, the crowd enjoyed as the classics took them back to the 1970s and 80s.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Crowd goes bonkers seeing Sir Rod Stewart on stage

After a few acts, Sir Rod Stewart took over the stage to perform two of his popular tracks, i.e. 'Baby Jane' and 'Sweet Caroline'. The singer was welcomed by the crowd with a loud cheer. 

In a bright yellow suit, the singer kept the audience hooked to the stage as he elegantly moved to the beats. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Alicia Keys is all praise for the monarch

US star Alicia Keys retooled her tracks on female empowerment as a tribute to the Queen's resilience and endurance. Beautifully singing at the piano, she praised the monarch and attributed words like "strength" and "superwoman" to her.

"Is this girl on fire?" asked Alicia, before saying, "Yes, Queen!"

She sang 'Superwoman', 'Girl on Fire', 'City of Gods', and 'Empire State of Mind' on the piano.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Prince William addresses the crowd at the concert

Prince William addressed the audience at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday. He delivered a heart-touching speech for the Queen at Buckingham Palace and the crowd cheered on every pause he took.

In his speech, he praised the Royal Family's conservation and environmental work. He also shared that it's his "firm hope" that his grandmother's words will be as true in seventy years' time as they are tonight that as nations everyone will come together for the common cause "because then there is always room for hope".

(Photograph:Instagram)

Prince Charles' emotional tribute to his 'mummy' wins hearts

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, also paid an emotional tribute to his "mummy", the Queen, at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. He also explained that the Queen had missed the concert with "intense regret".

"You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, have been there for us, for these 70 years," he said while adding that serving the public was what "gets my mother up in the morning". To conclude, he thanked the Queen on behalf of the world.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Diana Ross closes the concert with a bang

Legendary singer Diana Ross closed out the BBC’s Platinum Jubilee concert by urging the crowd to thank the Queen for her service. 

Dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress, the singer performed on 'Chain Reaction', 'Thank You', and 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Topics

Read in App