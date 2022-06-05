Major highlights from Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace concert

With over 22,000 people in attendance, the Platinum Party at the Palace concert kick-started with a power-packed performance from the British rock band Queen. After an impressive lineup including Alicia Keys, Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra, and Duran Duran, legendary singer Diana Ross took to the stage and performed 'Chain Reaction', 'Thank You' and 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' for the crowd.

On top of this, Princes Charles and William took to the stage at different points and paid touching tributes to the monarch. Take a look at the major highlights of the concert!