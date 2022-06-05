Lilibet turns 1! Queen, Kate & other royals send b,day wishes to Harry & Meghan's little girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little angel has turned 1. The couple who are in London for Queen platinum Jubliee celebration, marked their little munchkin's birthday on Saturday, 4th June in their second home in London at Frogmore Cottage.



Marking the special occasion, several members of the royal family shared a heartfelt messages for Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William wished Lilibet on their respective social media handles.

Great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth wished her great-granddaughter and her namesake Lilibet Diana on her special day. “🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!” Queen's message reads.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished their granddaughter, “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂”



Kate & William tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈”



The couple joined the other royals for the four-day-long celebration to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The couple has stayed pretty low key and their children Archie and daughter Lilibet were not part of the celebration including Trooping the colours ceremony which both Harry and Megan attended.



Meanwhile, as per multiple reports, Queen Elizabeth will finally meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana for the first time. Meghan and Harry welcomed their baby girl, on June 4 2021 in USA, last year, where they shifted after stepping back from their royal duties in the year 2020.