Arjun Kapoor shares stunning pictures with his lady love Malaika from their Berlin vacay

One of the most adored couples in tinsel town, Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are having a gala time in Berlin, Germany. Escaping their hectic schedules, the couple is spending some time together at the picturesque location.



On Friday, Arjun treated fans with a bunch of photos from their trip as the couple explored the beautiful city.



The Ishaqzaade actor shared a carousel of pictures that showed the stars enjoying their time at the exotic place. He captioned the post as, ''Berlin with love ❤️ (literally) 😉''

The first picture shows Arjun posing against a wall with ''Berlin'' written over it. The second one is of Malaika walking on the streets, and the third one shows her taking a nap on the flight.