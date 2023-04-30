Arjun Kapoor shares stunning pictures with his lady love Malaika from their Berlin vacay
Story highlights
Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in tinsel town right now, and they never shy away from showing their love on social media sites. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.
Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in tinsel town right now, and they never shy away from showing their love on social media sites. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.
One of the most adored couples in tinsel town, Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are having a gala time in Berlin, Germany. Escaping their hectic schedules, the couple is spending some time together at the picturesque location.
On Friday, Arjun treated fans with a bunch of photos from their trip as the couple explored the beautiful city.
The Ishaqzaade actor shared a carousel of pictures that showed the stars enjoying their time at the exotic place. He captioned the post as, ''Berlin with love ❤️ (literally) 😉''
The first picture shows Arjun posing against a wall with ''Berlin'' written over it. The second one is of Malaika walking on the streets, and the third one shows her taking a nap on the flight.
Another photo in the carousel was a mirror selfie of Arjun and Malaika. The one picture shows Malaika posing at the bank of the river and looking stunning in the white co-ord set featuring a turtleneck sweater paired with a matching coat and high-waisted pants.
Ever since the couple landed at the picturesque location, they have been continuously sharing videos, and photos from the trip on their Instagram stories.
Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked about couples in tinsel town right now, and they never shy away from showing their love on social media sites. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.
Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.