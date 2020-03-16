'Angrezi Medium' to re-release as theaters shut amid COVID-19 outbreak

As more and more reports of COVID-19 cases are being reported from various parts of India, makers of Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' have decided to re-released the film in India at a later stage. Read our review here



The film's director Homi Adjania announced on his Instagram story, that movie is going to re-release when the time is right.

Also read: New release dates announced for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Toofan'

In an Instagram story, Homi wrote, “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release 'Angrezi Medium' when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”







The movie hit the theatres on 13 March 2020, despite deadly virus outbreak. On Friday, though, while the film hit theatres, States like Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra decided to shut down schools, movie theatres and colleges to curb the spread of teh virus- thereby affecting the film's first weekend collections.

Irfan's comeback movie received an average response at the box office after its nationwide release, as the movie collected Rs 4.03 cr on its opening day.

Also read: Coronavirus effect: Indian cine associations halt production for films, TV shows and web series

The movie follows a story of a father-daughter relationship, played by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepal Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, and Ranvir Shorey.

Many big movie releases and big award events have been postponed due to virus pandemic, and now several cine artists associations have unanimously decided to stop shooting of TV serials, web series and films starting from March 19 to March 31.

Bollywood celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra have been urging people to avoid public gathering and to take precautions to fight the harsh situation.