New release dates announced for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Toofan'

Yash Raj Films and Excel Entertainment have decided to change the release dates of their two much-anticipated flicks - Ranveer Singh starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan'.

While Ranveer's comedy-drama will hit the theatres on October 2, 2021, Farhan Akhtar's sports flick will make it to the theatres on September 18, 2021, the announcement was made on Friday.

Aditya Chopra [#YRF] and Ritesh Sidhwani [#Excel] to release films on different dates... #JayeshbhaiJordaar to release on 2 Oct 2020... #Toofaan on 18 Sept 2020... OFFICIAL statement... pic.twitter.com/LrvjIJXdwC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020 ×

An official announcement was made in this regard by YRF on Twitter. "In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020," tweeted YRF.



Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will clash with John Abraham's patriotic action film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' which is also slated to release on October 2, 2021.



The two big films will release on Gandhi Jayanti which happens to be a government holiday.