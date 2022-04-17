All about last night! Inside pictures from Alia and Ranbir's star-studded wedding reception

Mr and Mrs Kapoor's wedding bash was a starry affair!



After tying the knot on April 14, on Saturday, again ditching the big venue, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post-wedding bash at their home Vastu in Mumbai.

The whole Kapoor and Bhatt family was in attendance along with other prominent Bollywood names including Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and her beau Arjun Kapoor among many others.

In the late-night, the paparazzi captured many stars entering the venue, decked up in the light for the glitzy night, in the shimmery outfits but now hours after, the stars are sharing some insight moments from the fun-filled post-wedding bash.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor who was looking stunning in a glittery black jumpsuit shared a selfie with Karan on her Instagram writting, ''You are too much fun.''





Alia's best friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan also shared some adorable pictures with the new bride. In the picture, Alia and Akansha are hugging each other tightly as they pose for the picture.

Alia is looking stunning in a metallic short dress with high heels, meanwhile, Akansha is wearing a body-hugging silver dress.





Ridhima Kapoor who is continuously sharing photos from the wedding festivities shared a string of images from the last night's bash. For the night,

Ridhima was looking breathtaking in a black dress.

She also shared one picture with Ranbir, who was looking handsome in the black suit.



