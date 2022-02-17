Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to be the first Indian film in Metaverse

The metaverse hype keeps on getting bigger and bigger!



Indian production house Pooja Entertainment has bought their first land in the virtual world, and have named it ‘Poojaverse’.



Pooja Entertainment is the first Indian production house to have stepped into this exciting new virtual universe.

The first film for ‘Poojaverse’ is Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. It will be the first Hindi film on Metaverse.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh said that she's super stoked to release the biggest and most Ambitious project - 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the Metaverse.

“Metaverse is becoming the future of virtual hangouts and is going to be the new way of consuming content. I am super stoked to have our biggest and most Ambitious project - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the Metaverse. We intend to make ‘Poojaverse’ the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world."

Talking about the virtual space, producer Jackky Bhagnani says, "We are really excited to announce our foray into our very own virtual space - ‘Poojaverse’ and our next big film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - the first ever film from India to showcase its announcement on the Metaverse."



The film will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.