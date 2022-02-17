Bhansali reveals Alia Bhatt 'ran out of office' after hearing Gangubai Kathiawadi script for the first time

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ premieres at Berlin Film Festival, the maker sat down to talk about Alia Bhatt’s reaction when she heard the film’s narration for the first time. Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai who rose to power after having started from a humble background.

He said Alia Bhatt ‘ran out of” office after she heard the narration. He told Bhansali Productions CEO Prerna Singh, at the time, that they will have to look for another actor.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

To Zoom, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "The first time she heard the narration, she took her bag and ran out of my office. She was wondering what on earth hit her and what kind of role I have offered to her. She just run away. I told my CEO Prerna, listen, I think we have to look out for another actor. Because this... Well, I wanted her to play it," he said.

The filmmaker said that the next morning, Alia called him up and said she wanted to meet him. "I said you don't have to come and meet me personally to say no to me." This left Alia in splits, who said that she would just do what he asked her to do:"I said jump into the unknown, even I don't know what I will do," he added.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is a biographical crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.

