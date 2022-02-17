Alia Bhatt makes it to Berlin Film Festival for the third time as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' premieres

Within 9 years of her career, Alia Bhatt has come a long way. She is in Berlin at the moment, enjoying every bit of the attention she is getting there for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

This is the third time for Alia at the Berlin Film Festival. She was in Berlin with Imtiaz Ali’s 'Highway' at the beginning of her career in 2014. Then again in 2019 with Zoya Akhtar’s 'Gully Boy', Alia was in Berlin having the time of her life.

She is in the fun mode in Berlin, ready to field questions on her hard-hitting but ebullient film about the rise of a sex worker to the position of power and dominance.

Informs a source, “Alia is going to be the voice of the film in Berlin while Sanjay Bhansali has decided to take a backseat. She has done her homework and research on the rigorous q and sessions that will follow the two press screenings of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Tuesday and Wednesday. She is likely to be grilled about the lives of sex workers and she is ready for it.”

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases in cinemas on February 25.

Mumbai red light area drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shows rise of rights defender in Berlinale premiere