'A Quiet Place Part II' release date postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Following Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures has decided to defer the release of 'A Quiet Place II' due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film was scheduled to release on March 18 but has been postponed indefinitely. Watch the trailer here



Director and producer of the film John Krasinski made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday.



"Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what`s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," Krasinski said in a posting on his Instagram account.

The film's promotions were in full swing and the decision, according to trade pundits, is likely to affect the business of the film. A sequel to the 2018 thriller, the film stars Emily Blunt in the lead role.



Earlier, Warner Bros pushed the release of 'No Time To Die' to November. It was scheduled to release earlier in April.



Hollywood has been majorly affected amid the outbreak of the epidemic. Film shoots, promotions have all been called out due to the outbreak.