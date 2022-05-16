2022 Billboard Music Awards: The complete list of winners

Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS emerged as the big winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards which were held at Las Vegas on Sunday night.



Doja Cat was named the top R&B artist and also won the best R&B album for 'Planet'.



Megan Thee Stallion was named top female rap artist while BTS took home three awards in the Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song categories. Glass Animals was named top rock artist, and also was honored with the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment for 'Heat Waves.'.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.



Top Artist: Drake



Top New Artist : Olivia Rodrigo



Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS



Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo



Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo



Top Song Sales Artist: BTS



Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo



Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo



Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran



Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)



Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat



Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat



Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)



Top Rap Artist: Drake



Top Rap Male Artist: Drake



Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)



Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift



Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen



Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift



Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay



Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)



Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals



Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)



Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny



Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny



Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis



Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado



Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)



Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga



Top Christian Artist: Ye



Top Gospel Artist: Ye



Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”



Top Soundtrack: Encanto



Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”



Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”



Top Country Album: Taylor Swift 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'



Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled and Icy”



Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516



Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”



Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”



Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”



Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY



Top Selling Song: BTS 'Butter'



Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”



Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”



Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”



Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”



Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”



Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”



Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”



Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”



Top Rock Song: Måneskin "Beggin'"



Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía” (WINNER)



Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”



Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”



Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Billboard Icon Award: Mary J. Blige