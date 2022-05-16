2022 Billboard Music Awards: The complete list of winners

Doja Cat poses with her award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Photograph:( AFP )
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS emerged as the big winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards which were held at Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Doja Cat was named the top R&B artist and also won the best R&B album for 'Planet'.
Megan Thee Stallion was named top female rap artist while BTS took home three awards in the Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song categories. Glass Animals was named top rock artist, and also was honored with the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment for 'Heat Waves.'.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist : Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack: Encanto
Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled and Icy”
Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516
Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”
Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY
Top Selling Song: BTS 'Butter'
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin "Beggin'"
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía” (WINNER)
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Billboard Icon Award: Mary J. Blige