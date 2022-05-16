BTS scoops 3 major wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022, breaks Destiny Child's previous record

It's a big day for K-pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys and its fandom ARMY. Unfurling its wings once again on May 15, BTS gave a demonstration of their global power as it bagged 3 major wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. By breaking Destiny’s Child’s record of 11 wins which was set 17 years ago, BTS created history as their total awards tally went up to 12. They are currently tied with One Direction for the maximum number of awards won in a year as they have also won it thrice.

At Billboard Music Awards 2022, BTS won the awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for ‘Butter’ and Top Duo/Group (2019, 2021 and 2022). The band, comprising members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook, has won a trophy at every BBMAs ceremony since 2017.

Breaking their personally set record, the South Korean boy group earned 7 nominations this year at the BBMAs. Competing for six awards, as 2 of their tracks were nominated in one category, BTS was expecting to add a few more trophies to their Achievement Wall. Little did they know they were not just going to win some trophies but also break records and win hearts.

To congratulate the K-pop band, a special post was shared by Billboard Music Awards' official Twitter handle. The post read, "HUGE CONGRATS to @BTS_twt for their THREE #BBMAs wins."

HUGE CONGRATS to @BTS_twt for their THREE #BBMAs wins 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/14JO4nucMK

— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 15, 2022

Unlike the last 5 years, BTS members couldn't attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and did not perform at the mega show. The seven members of the boy band were in Las Vegas in April for their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert, however, they couldn't return to the city for the 2022 BBMAs ceremony. Reportedly, they are busy working on their upcoming anthology album.

BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ will release on June 10.