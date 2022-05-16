Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married legally in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Photograph:( Twitter )
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have married again. The couple legally tied the knot at the downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.
The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows with only a small number of loved ones in attendance including Kourtney's maternal grandmother, and Barker's father. Kourtney's famous sisters and children were not spotted at the venue.
After getting hitched, the 42-year-old reality star and drummer, 46, were seen driving off in a vintage black controvertible with a sign that said 'just married' hanging off the bumper.
For Sunday, the reality star was seen wearing a short white dress with a plunging neckline and a red heart adorned the bodice. She had a traditional veil over her head.
The couple will still have a lavish Italian wedding with friends and family in attendance.
"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told People. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."
Kourtney's beau, Travis Barker, opted for an all-black tuxedo for the occasion. Known to coordinate outfits, the couple chose shoes in matching burgundy for their special day.
Later on, the couple celebrated with Kourtney's grandmother MJ, at a nearby restaurant nearby.
It is not clear yet when Kourtney and Travis will be exchanging vows again in an elaborate Italian ceremony.