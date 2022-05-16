Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married legally in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have married again. The couple legally tied the knot at the downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.



The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows with only a small number of loved ones in attendance including Kourtney's maternal grandmother, and Barker's father. Kourtney's famous sisters and children were not spotted at the venue.



After getting hitched, the 42-year-old reality star and drummer, 46, were seen driving off in a vintage black controvertible with a sign that said 'just married' hanging off the bumper.



For Sunday, the reality star was seen wearing a short white dress with a plunging neckline and a red heart adorned the bodice. She had a traditional veil over her head.



The couple will still have a lavish Italian wedding with friends and family in attendance.



"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told People. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."



Kourtney's beau, Travis Barker, opted for an all-black tuxedo for the occasion. Known to coordinate outfits, the couple chose shoes in matching burgundy for their special day.

Later on, the couple celebrated with Kourtney's grandmother MJ, at a nearby restaurant nearby.



It is not clear yet when Kourtney and Travis will be exchanging vows again in an elaborate Italian ceremony.

