From breast to butt bearing: All the wildest fashion looks from Billboard 2022 red carpet

Updated: May 16, 2022, 01:51 PM(IST)

Billboard 2022 musical night was high on fashion! For the annual award ceremony held in Los Angeles, USA, this year some of our favourite stars showed off their wildest side with their total out of the box fashion. From Meghan Thee Stallion to Doja Cat - Take a look at some of the steamy hot looks from the musical event.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat took away all the headlines with her stunning bald look. The singer showed up to the musical event wearing a black topless body-hugging gown showing off her breast.

Her designer covered her breast with a sheer golden cloth that was wrapped around her breast and ran down straight to the floor and made a perfect trail. She covered her nipples with Agent Provocateur gold pasties.

The 'Kiss Me More' singer accessorised her oomph look with long gold and silver earrings and a big Saturn bag.

(Photograph:AFP)