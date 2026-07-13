/What is the oldest part still used on the B-52 bomber?

With almost no original parts remaining, the B-52 is a flying Ship of Theseus. While its basic fuselage shell dates to the 1960s, constant upgrades and a USD 48.6 billion Rolls-Royce engine refit have transformed it into a completely new aircraft.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress first flew in 1952, yet the US Air Force plans to keep it flying into the 2060s. Despite this incredible longevity, aviation experts continually question how much of the original Cold War aircraft actually remains intact.
When asking what the oldest part of an active B-52 is, military mechanics point to a famous philosophical paradox. Over the past seven decades, virtually every physical component of the heavy bomber has been systematically stripped out and replaced.
Due to the immense aerodynamic stress of carrying 70,000-pound payloads, the aircraft's structure requires constant renewal. As early as 1982, one bomber wing commander famously stated he would be surprised if a single original rivet remained on the flightline.
If any genuine factory parts still exist today, they are buried deep within the aircraft's core structural framework. Aerospace historians note that only the basic fuselage shell and the manufacturer's original metal data plates remain untouched from the 1960s assembly line.
To maintain combat dominance, the Pentagon has relentlessly gutted the vintage airframe during scheduled four-year depot maintenance cycles. The analogue dials, original bomb bays, and early radar systems have been entirely replaced with digital glass cockpits and smart weapons launchers.
Even the Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofan engines, which powered the bomber since 1961, are finally being discarded. Under a USD 48.6 billion modernisation programme, Boeing is currently installing eight brand-new Rolls-Royce F130 commercial engines to boost fuel efficiency.
Ultimately, the ‘oldest’ B-52 flying today is essentially a brand-new combat aircraft hiding inside a vintage 1950s silhouette. This relentless cycle of replacing every ageing mechanical part ensures the heavy bomber will safely project American airpower for a full century.