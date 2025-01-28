India batter Virat Kohli has declined to captain the Delhi Ranji Trophy team in their next match against Railways from January 30 to February 2. Kohli, who will return to domestic cricket for the first time in 12 years, will play under 25-year-old uncapped India batter Ayush Badoni.

Kohli is one of the big players who is returning to domestic cricket after BCCI's new policy which demanded the players to be part of it.

Kohli declines to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy team

The former India skipper, playing his first match in nearly 13 years, has declined to lead the Delhi team, reported media outlet Times of India. Kohli is not only one of the most successful skippers of India but world cricket as well.

The Delhi team instead will be led by Ayush Badoni who had also led Delhi in the last match against Saurashtra from January 23-25.

Earlier, Kohli joined the Delhi team at Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday (Jan 28) and took part in practice session as well. He batted about 45 minutes in the nets.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is also planning to increase security of the stadium in anticipation of the crowd which may come to watch the star India batter play.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy stats

Kohli made his debut for Delhi in 2006 against Tamil Nadu before playing his last match in 2012. In six years, the former Indian skipper went on to play 23 matches - scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.70.

Overall, Kohli has played 155 first-class matches (including his 123 Tests) and has scored 11,479 runs (including 9,230 Test runs) at an average of 55.96 with 37 hundreds (30 in Tests) and 39 fifties (31 in Tests).

The India international players are showing in Ranji Trophy matches after BCCI's new policy which made it mandatory for them to participate in domestic cricket.