India batter Virat Kohli linked up with the Delhi team on Tuesday (Jan 28) ahead of his Ranji Trophy match against Railways to be played from January 30 to February 2. Kohli will be playing his first domestic cricket match in Ranji Trophy for the first time since 2012.

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs. UP won the match by six wickets.

Kohli joins Delhi team

The batter, who had been practicing with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Alibaugh, arrived at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (Jan 28). Kohli took part in team huddle and net session as well. Have a look at the video below:

Kohli started with warm-up along with the squad including other drills before batting for 45 minutes and faced a mix of five pace bowlers (3 right-arm and 2 left-arm) including two left-arm spinners.

The India star also participated in fielding throwdowns towards the end of the session.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy stats

Kohli made his debut for Delhi in 2006 against Tamil Nadu before playing his last match in 2012. In six years, the former Indian skipper went on to play 23 matches - scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.70.

Overall, Kohli has played 155 first-class matches (including his 123 Tests) and has scored 11,479 runs (including 9,230 Test runs) at an average of 55.96 with 37 hundreds (30 in Tests) and 39 fifties (31 in Tests).

The India international players are showing in Ranji Trophy matches after BCCI's new policy which made it mandatory for them to participate in domestic cricket.