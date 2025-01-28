The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is set to increase the security of Arun Jaitley stadium in anticipation of large crowd coming in to watch India batter Virat Kohli. The India batter is set to play in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways from January 30 to February 2.

Kohli is one of the big players who is returning to domestic cricket after BCCI's new policy which demanded the players be part of it. He joined the Delhi team for practice on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The DDCA is planning to increase the security as well as ask Delhi Police for help to manage the crowd that may visit the Arun Jaitley stadium to watch Virat Kohli play.

"The Delhi Police will receive a letter from us. We have enhanced our private security, so we have initiated all these arrangements, and we will attempt to ensure there is no inconvenience for the fans when they come on January 30 to see the match," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said, as reported by media outlet Times of India.

Kohli played his last Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Batting at number 4, he scored 14 runs in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, Kohli scored 43 runs as Delhi scored 322 runs and set UP a target of 155 runs. UP won the match by six wickets.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also played in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. Along with him, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also featured for their respective teams.

Rohit's return to the Ranji Trophy, after nearly a decade, lasted only for 19 balls as he was dismissed by J&K pacer Umar Nazir Mir. Mumbai eventually went on to lose the game.