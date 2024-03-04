'There will be a lot of injuries', warns India all-rounder Shardul Thakur about crammed domestic schedule

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has called for more breaks between the games in premier domestic first-class tournament Ranji Trophy. Thakur made the comments after rescuing his Ranji side Mumbai with a century in semi-final against Tamil Nadu on Sunday (March 3).

"If boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country," he said after coming in to bat with Mumbai at 106/6 and scoring 109 to take his side to 290 by the time he became the ninth wicket to fall. Thanks to Thakur's maiden first-class hundred, Mumbai were 144-run ahead of Tamil Nadu's 146 by time he went back in the dressing room.

"Next year, they [the BCCI] have to re-look at it, and give more [of a] break. When I remember playing Ranji Trophy back in the day, good seven to eight years back, [the] first three games used to have [a] three-day break, and then it was [a] four-day break, and knockouts were played [with] five-day breaks," he added.

Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore, who had Mumbai on rails with a five-for ahead of Thakur's sensational counter-attack, also echoed the same views.

"A few players feel the same thing," said Sai Kishore. "Fast bowlers are extra tired because you travel on one day. For me, I don't train much because of the three-day thing. I bowl directly match-to-match, so the load on my body is fine. I don't strain myself in training pre-match. I am managing myself that way, but it should be harder for the fast bowlers," he added.