PSL franchise owner calls out Pakistan Cricket over 'humiliating' pacer Haris Rauf

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars' owner Sameer Rana has called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for publicly denouncing pacer Haris Rauf. The PCB had announced the termination of Rauf's central contract for missing the Australia Tests played earlier this year in January 2024. The announcement came two days before the start of the ongoing PSL season where he plays for the Qalandars. Rauf was eventually ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury about a week ago.

"Rauf's our premier bowler, our highest wicket-taker after Shaheen Afridi. To publicly humiliate him and issue a press release announcing the termination of his central contract, I have never seen this happen anywhere," Rana said in a conversation with sports news outlet ESPNCricinfo.

"I would never treat my employees like that. The timing of that announcement was wholly unnecessary. There was no Pakistan series coming up, or any emergency situation that necessitated the announcement two days before the PSL. Whatever the logic was, the timing was really bad. It was a huge blow psychologically for him, because his whole life's main aim is playing for Pakistan.

"The employee at least has the right for you to call, email or message them. None of that happened with Rauf, and it was pathetic. It was really poor management," Rana added.

Rauf has been dealing with some tough times ever since the Asia Cup 2023 where he left the group-stage match against India with an injury. He then took part in the ODI World Cup 2023, taking 16 wickets in nine league games before his team's exit ahead of the knockout stage.