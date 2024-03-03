Nathan Lyon equals unique record by Muttiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne with five-for vs NZ in 1st Test

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon's now has a five-for in every country he has played a Test match. The Aussie took 6/65 against New Zealand in Wellington during the first Test of the two-match series to reach the landmark. With his fifth wicket, Lyon completed a five-wicket haul in nine countries, equalling former Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralidaran and Aussie leg-spinner Shane Warne.

Lyon now has at least one Test five-wicket haul each in Sri Lanka, West Indies, India, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan and New Zealand. With his six-for, Lyon also surpassed Muralidaran for most wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match. The Aussie now has 119 Test wickets in the fourth innings - the second most in history and behind only Warne's 138.

Including his four wickets in the first innings, Lyon finished the match with a 10-wicket haul, playing a pivotal role in his team's 172-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. His 6/65 is also the best fourth innings figures for Australia in New Zealand, going past Dennis Lillee's 6/72 in 1977 in Auckland.

Such was his performance that Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said after the match that he'll step down as the captain the day Lyon retires.

"I've already told him (Lyon) the day he retires I'm definitely giving up the captaincy because it makes my life a helluva lot easier," said Cummins after the win in first Test.

As for the match, New Zealand had Australia pinned down at 267/9 in the first innings but were bowled out for 179 in their first innings. Come second innings, the Kiwis did well by bowling Australia out for 164 but Lyon's exploits meant that they were all-out for 196 despite being 126/3 at one stage.