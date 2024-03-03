Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal lays out conditions for international return

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal says that 'a lot of things have to be right' for him to play for the country again. Tamim's comments came after guiding Fortune Barishal to the victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The batter, however, acknowledged that he has only a couple years left to play. After scoring 492 runs in BPL and leading the side to tournament win, Tamim might be in plans for Bangladesh for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June later this year.

"I am at a stage of my career where I would probably play for another two years. So I need to tell them such things, and since I did not have a final talk with them, it won't be appropriate for me to comment here," said Tamim in a press conference after winning the BPL.

"I would like to say one thing clearly. For me to come back, a lot of things have to be right otherwise there's no point for me to just come back and play," Tamim added.

"I haven't spoken with him (new chief selector) yet. I was in communication with Jalal bhai (Jalal Yunus). I was available for a talk, but unfortunately, we didn't get the opportunity. I will be travelling abroad tomorrow morning, and hopefully, after I return, we will sit," he further said.

Notably, Tamim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. The batter had announced his retirement last year a few months before the 2023 ODI World Cup. He then reversed the decision 24 hours later after an intervention from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.